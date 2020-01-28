Tommy Coyle: Hull fighter retires after 'tough and horrible' six months

Coyle's last fight came against Chris Algieri in New York in June

Tommy Coyle has retired from boxing after six months of deliberation he describes as "dark and horrible".

Coyle, 30, became Commonwealth lightweight champion in 2018 and last fought when beaten by Chris Algieri at Madison Square Garden in June.

In confirming his retirement, the Hull fighter broke down in tears.

"I've been in some holes over the last six months, crying all the time," said Coyle. "It's been my best mate for 25 years this game. It's over."

Coyle compiled a record of 25 wins and five defeats in a professional career that started in 2009 and saw him challenge for the British super-lightweight title.

"I've decided with my family, trainers, managers, it's time to call it a day," Coyle told SportsJOE.

"I've had a phenomenal career. Have I achieved more than I thought I would? Yes. I always said I wanted to get out with all of my faculties in tact.

"The last six months, I am not going to lie, they have been dark, tough and horrible. I don't want to retire, I love fighting and everything about it. I've had a right good go, made some top memories and I've proper loved it.

"I don't want of all out of love with the sport. I have hundreds of kids training in the gyms and I want to stay passionate about it and do a good job with all the kids we work with."