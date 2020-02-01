Sean McComb: Belfast fighter earns 10th straight win on Ulster Hall bill

Sean McComb (left) now plans to move down to lightweight

Belfast man Sean McComb maintained his winning professional record with an impressive home victory over Argentina's Mauro Maximiliano Godoy.

Goday, 30, was retired by his corner at the end of the sixth round with a suspected broken jaw after McComb had dominated the Ulster Hall contest.

McComb, 27, revealed after the bout that he will be moving down from super-lightweight to lightweight.

"I made the weight very easily for tonight's fight," said McComb.

"I will have no trouble moving down which is now the plan."

Godoy, a former South American super-lightweight champion, came into the bout with a reputation of being a durable customer after winning 32 of his 38 fights.

However, McComb dominated from the off after being tested by another Argentinian Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez in his last bout.

Mullingar man David Oliver Joyce got back to winning ways as he landed the WBO super-bantamweight title

The Belfast man described his display, in his 10th professional bout, as "a steady performance".

"It was something we worked on. I was able to take my time.

"He was a seasoned pro with 38 fights and he has a lot of power."

Meanwhile, Mullingar man David Oliver Joyce stopped former world bantamweight champion Lee Haskins in six rounds to win the vacant WBO European super-bantamweight title.

Haskins, who lost the IBF world bantamweight champion in 2017 against Belfast man Ryan Burnett, controlled the opening couple of rounds but increasingly appeared to be bothered by a knee injury as Joyce took control.

The Englishman was felled after a left hand by Joyce in the sixth round and the end came moments later as the referee stepped in.

Haskins retires after defeat

Haskins, 37, announced following the contest that it had been his final career bout.

"I'll never fight again. I'm really struggling with some injuries," said Haskins, although he refused to use that as an excuse for Saturday's defeat.

Joyce's win gets his career back on track after he was handed a first professional defeat by Nottingham fighter Leigh Wood in October.

That defeat, which ended a run of 11 professional wins, saw Joyce surrendering the WBO featherweight title belt.

Also on the Ulster Hall bill, Naas fighter Gary Cully won the Irish Lightweight title after a first-round stoppage of Belfast's 2014 Commnwealth Games silver medallist Joe Fitzpatrick.

The end came only 108 seconds into the contest after Cully had dropped Fitzpatrick with a huge left before applying the finish with a flurry of blows.