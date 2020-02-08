Terri Harper beats Eva Wahlstrom to win WBC super-featherweight title

Harper won with scores of 98-91 and two verdicts of 99-90

Britain's Terri Harper claimed the WBC super-featherweight title with a unanimous points victory over Finland's Eva Wahlstrom at the Sheffield Arena.

The 23-year-old from Doncaster was taking part in only her 10th fight, having turned professional in 2017.

Wahlstrom had lost only one of her 26 previous bouts, which came when she stepped up to lightweight against unbeaten Irish champion Katie Taylor.

More to follow.