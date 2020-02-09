Hannah Rankin calls Patricia Berghult & Savannah Marshall after win

Hannah Rankin, left, knocked down Eva Bajic three times

Hannah Rankin has demanded a rematch with Patricia Berghult after winning her first fight since losing her IBO super-welterweight title to the Swede.

Rankin earned a third-round knockout of Eva Bajic in Paisley on Saturday. having lost her belt in November.

And the 29-year-old also called out unbeaten Savannah Marshall on Twitter.

"I want a rematch with Berghult. Where you at? Where you been? I haven't heard you've been doing anything really since you had my belt," Rankin said.

"I want my belt back. That's my main focus this year, so let's see if we can make that happen."

Rankin will have to wait to face Marshall, after promoter Eddie Hearn responded to Rankin on Twitter to tell her: "We tried to make the fight, but Sav has a big world title show now".

Luss fighter Rankin started slowly at Paisley's Lagoon Centre, but still managed to drop Serb Bajic in the first round.

And she was floored again twice in the third round - the second time after one minute and 51 seconds - by the Scot.

"This is the perfect start of the year for me," said Rankin, who now has eight wins from 12 fights.

"When I fought Eva last time, I lost a couple of rounds to her, so to be able to stop her in the third this time is fantastic."