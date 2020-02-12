Josh Warrington: World featherweight champion joins Eddie Hearn after split with Frank Warren

Warrington defended his title for the second time with a second-round win over Sofiane Takoucht in October last year

World featherweight champion Josh Warrington has split with promoter Frank Warren and joined Eddie Hearn.

The undefeated 29-year-old from Leeds joined Warren's company Queensberry Promotions in 2017 and claimed the IBF featherweight world title in 2018.

"I'm looking forward to going on to achieve my dreams of both fighting in the USA and unifying the division," Warrington said.

Warren said he was happy to have helped the fighter achieve his goals.

"We all wish Josh every success and will always remember the great nights we enjoyed in Leeds," said Warren.

Warrington has won all 30 of his fights, including successful world title defences against Northern Irishman Carl Frampton and France's Sofiane Takoucht.

He will join Eddie Hearn at Matchroom Boxing, who also represent Britain's heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua and Irish lightweight world champion Katie Taylor.

"Josh has some of the most loyal and passionate supporters in sport and we look forward to delivering nights they will never forget," Hearn said.

"There is so much more for Josh to accomplish and today starts a new chapter in the thrilling Josh Warrington story."