Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II: Tommy Fury 'couldn't be any prouder' of brother

Fury arrived on an open-top Ferrari for a grand welcome ceremony in Las Vegas on Tuesday attended by hundreds of fans

WBC world heavyweight title: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas Date: Saturday, 22 February Time: About 05:00 GMT on Sunday, 23 February Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, plus daily podcasts on BBC Sounds.

British heavyweight Tyson Fury is a role model for "every single person on this planet", says his brother Tommy.

Fury faces American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday in a rematch of their 2018 draw in Los Angeles.

That was the 31-year-old's first world title fight after 30 months away from the sport as he sought to overcome depression, drug-taking and binge drinking.

"I couldn't be any prouder of him," said fellow boxer Tommy.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live from Las Vegas, the Love Island star added: "He's a role model out there for mental health, he's a role model out there for every single person on this planet because Tyson is very relatable.

"He doesn't live an extravagant lifestyle - he's a very normal human being, who's done astronomical things to achieve what he's achieved.

"Having that struggle and being able to have the mental strength to be at the top of the world again, it's Hollywood movie stuff."

Fury was knocked down twice in the first bout but believes he is in better condition than he was for their first meeting - a statement his brother agrees with.

"There's no doubt about that," said Tommy. "Last time he had two sparring matches and then he got in the ring with Deontay Wilder, the hardest punching man there's ever been in heavyweight history.

"But this time around it's different. This time round he's not just lost 10 stone, he's been active, he's been fighting, he's been on top of his weight, he's mentally right, he's physically right and I believe you're going to see a hundred million times better Tyson that you did on that night.

"There's nobody left for Tyson to beat other than [Anthony] Joshua and Wilder and then I think he's going to have a nice farewell fight at his beloved Old Trafford.

"That will be it then and so it should, because it's a very dangerous sport and you want to solidify your legacy and get out with all your senses."