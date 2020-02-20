James McGivern: Belfast boxer signs professional deal with MTK Global

McGivern won a bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

James McGivern, one of Northern Ireland's top amateur boxers, has signed a pro deal with MTK Global.

McGivern joins fellow Northern Irish boxers Carl Frampton, Michael Conlan and Sean McComb on MTK's roster.

The Belfast fighter won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in 2018 but missed out at last year's European Games.

"Some of the biggest names in boxing are signed with MTK Global, so to put my name amongst them is pretty exciting," said McGivern.

As well as securing a bronze medal on the Gold Coast, McGivern won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2015.

The 22-year-old southpaw also captured several European and national titles during a decorated amateur career.

"This is a new chapter in my life and I'll be fighting at home now more often in front of my friends and family and my own fan base," added McGivern.

"Boxing in Ireland at the minute is amazing. Fighting at home is going to be massive for me and I want to make Belfast the hub of boxing.

"Everyone heads off across the world for camps, but I want people coming here for camps. That's my big goal as Ireland is a boxing country and I'm going to make Belfast the Las Vegas of boxing.

McGivern hopes to make his professional debut in April.