Tyrone McKenna: Belfast fighter reaches super-lightweight tournament final as McCullagh bows out

McKenna secured a narrow semi-final win over Frenchman Mohamed Mimoune

Northern Ireland's Tyrone McKenna progressed to the final of the MTK Golden Contract tournament after narrowly defeating Mohamed Mimoune in York Hall.

Belfast super-lightweight McKenna was scored 96-94, 96-94, 97-93 on the judges' scorecards after a thrilling 10-round contest in London.

Derry featherweight Tyrone McCullagh bowed out, however, after losing his semi-final to Ryan Walsh.

Walsh won 96-92, 97-91, 97-91.

The 29-year-old was twice knocked down by Walsh as the 33-year-old Englishman ran out a comfortable winner.

McKenna, 29, will face Ohara Davies in the final of the tournament after the Englishman stopped Jeff Ofori earlier on Friday night.

However, McKenna's win was shrouded in controversy, with Mimoune claiming that he was "robbed" because he was the away fighter.

"Today I've been robbed and I feel that's because I'm French, I'm the away fighter," he told Sky Sports.

"If he wants, he can get it on again over 12 rounds. Of course I felt that I won. He didn't do much. Tonight I won and I got robbed."

The winner of the Golden Contract competition will earn a six-figure, two-year five-fight deal with a top promoter following the conclusion of the event in five months' time.