Cathy McAleer: NI's only female professional boxer secures a unanimous decision win over Martina Horgasz

Cathy McAleer, Northern Ireland's only professional female boxer, defeated Hungary's Martina Horgasz in Birmingham on Saturday.

The Belfast bantamweight made it four wins from four professional fights with a unanimous decision at Aston Villa Football Club's Holte Suite.

Saturday's victory was the 41-year-old's first fight of her partnership with manager Kellie Maloney.

McAleer made her professional debut in her home city in 2018.

She went on to secure further Belfast victories over Sonia Klos and Cristina Busuioc before an extended spell away from the ring with two opponents dropping out of fights last autumn.

McAleer was a world champion at karate and kickboxing, and has spoken of her ambition to win a boxing world title.