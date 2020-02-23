Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder in world title fight in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury produced the most destructive performance of his boxing life to end Deontay Wilder's five-year reign as world champion in seven thrilling rounds of their Las Vegas rematch.

The Briton pummelled his rival in a way few could have imagined following their 2018 draw, flooring him in the third and fifth rounds while constantly backing the most-feared puncher in the division up in a way no-one has done before.

A jab and right hand - the combination Wilder has wiped men out with repeatedly - sent the American down in the third, stunning the MGM Grand Arena.

Wilder fell again before the round was out - this time a slip - and was ragged under the pressure, before a right and left hand to the body sent him down in the fifth.

Fury, 31, delivered everything he had promised, transitioning from his hit-and-move style to overpower, outwork and bully his previously undefeated rival until the towel came in during the seventh round.

This was more than a world title win, it was a statement - and as Fury was held aloft by his corner after victory was sealed, the days of depression, weight gain and despair that cost him the belts he claimed in 2015 seemed a lifetime away.

More to follow.