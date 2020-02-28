Eddie Hearn: Promoter warns Jay Harris of 'treacherous night'

Media playback is not supported on this device Eddie Hearn says WBC flyweight contender Jay Harris is ready for night of turmoil

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Welsh boxer Jay Harris deserves his world title shot, but has warned he could face "a treacherous night."

The undefeated fighter from Swansea faces WBC world flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday.

29 year-old Harris has won EBU, IBF Inter-Continental and Commonwealth titles.

Hearn though believes opponent Martinez could be a generational fighter.

"The issue for Jay Harris is he's fighting in my opinion one of the most fearsome pound-for-pound fighters in the sport right now in Julio Cesar Martinez," Hearn told BBC Sport Wales.

Martinez might be familiar to some Welsh boxing fans, having knocked out the highly rated Andrew Selby in Mexico City in March 2019.

Hearn admits that Selby outboxed Martinez - who he promotes - until the stoppage, but believes the Mexican is now on his way to the very pinnacle of the sport.

"You can outbox him, but he will walk you down and make you fight," Hearn explained.

"There is only so much moving you can do, at some point you'll need to trade with him.

"Every now and again a Mexican fighter comes along who is going to be really special and I think this guy (Martinez) might be it.

"Because this Cesar Martinez, that is what he does, he comes in and throws the kitchen sink at you. He's an animal.

"He will come at you, trade with you, punch with you and rip your body up.

"If Martinez is as special as I think he might be, then it is a treacherous night for Jay Harris."

Jay Harris (right) will be the first challenger for Julio Cesar Martinez's WBC flyweight belt in Texas this weekend

While Hearn and the bookmakers see Harris as the underdog - he's around a 6/1 shot - Hearn believes Harris is ready to shine on the biggest stage.

"This is the shot of a lifetime for what is a good fighter in Jay Harris, this is not just a guy with no ability, he is British, Commonwealth, European, maybe world class. World class? I am sure he is, but we still need to see it.

"He will give it everything, it is the shot of a lifetime for him, he is so pumped for this fight and I know his team are as well.

"But he needs to stay calm; he needs to be ready for turmoil in there.

"This would go down as a massive upset, but Jay is in it, he is in the fight.

"Harris can fight, he's not a muppet, he's world ranked and deserves this opportunity.

"Martinez is on a run where his confidence is sky high. That might be good news for Jay Harris or it might be terrible news for him, we will find out on Saturday.

"But it's another British fighter with a chance to win a world title and good luck to him.

"Jay has gets the pay day and the shot of a lifetime, we are so happy to give him this opportunity."

Martinez' confidence is in fact so high that when interviewed via translator by BBC Sport Wales, he even predicted what round he would win in.

"We have watched Harris… he is a good fighter…. But we are expecting the win, by stoppage, in round five. But if not, I am prepared for the 12 rounds."

Hearn believes win or lose, Harris is set for the experience of a lifetime.

"There are going to be 12,000 fans in there, and 90% of them will be Mexican or Hispanic," he added.

"It is going to be very loud, very noisy and win or lose; it will be an experience Jay Harris will never, ever forget.

"Although Cesar Martinez is our guy, I am secretly hoping for a Jay Harris wonderful performance."