Joe Calzaghe: Former boxer's tribute to 'amazing' mum

Joe Calzaghe with his mother Jackie at Buckingham Palace after receiving his CBE in 2008

Former undefeated world champion boxer Joe Calzaghe has paid tribute to his mother Jackie, who has died.

Calzaghe, WBO super-middleweight champion for over a decade, announced the news on his Instagram account.

"Thank you for always being there and looking after me and believing in me always even when times were tough," Calzaghe wrote.

"You were the rock of the family and an amazing mum, wife and Nan." ⠀

He added: "I miss you so much already and this is going to be my toughest fight I've fought but I know you're with your soul mate, Dad in heaven now which gives me strength."

Calzaghe's father Enzo, who was also his trainer, died in 2018 at the age of 69.

The 47-year-old won the WBO, WBC and WBA super middleweight title during a 15-year professional career in which he was undefeated in 46 fights.