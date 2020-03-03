Fight Talk: Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua, Kal Yafai

In this week's Fight Talk we discuss the Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder trilogy, unmask Wilder's costume excuse for his loss, look at a potential Fury v Anthony Joshua fight at the end of the year and reflect on Kal Yafai's defeat in Texas and Josh Taylor linking up with trainer Ben Davison.

Fury's still on fire

More than a week has passed since his incredible seventh-round stoppage win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, but Tyson Fury mania is still running wild.

The self-proclaimed Gypsy King, now a two-time world champion after picking up the WBC heavyweight belt, landed at Manchester airport on Wednesday and was given a hero's welcome in his home city…

He has even been invited to give a talk to the Manchester United squad, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on getting Reds' fan Fury to motivate the side.

Wilder rematch, Joshua unification and Whyte mandatory

Following on from Fury's emphatic win, fans, fighters and those in the boxing business have shared their thoughts on a range of topics.

Firstly, Wilder has triggered the rematch clause. The American was fortunate to get the draw in the first fight and was comprehensively beaten in the second. But there is still an appetite for the trilogy…

Although most fans can only see one outcome when they fight again…

Anthony Joshua has all the other belts in the heavyweight division. Every boxing fan, certainly those in Britain, want boxing politics to be put to one side and a unification fight agreed.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, told BBC Radio 5 live that Joshua v Fury "must happen" and it could take place towards the end of the year, as long as Fury beats Wilder again and Joshua comes through against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on 20 June.

An all-British heavyweight unification fight, it just all seems too good to be true.

But fans are warning Joshua to not look past Pulev…

And what about Dillian Whyte? The heavyweight is the mandatory challanger for Fury's belt. The WBC have previously said he will get his shot by February 2021, but by then he will have been the number one challenger for 1,000 days.

Whyte has been quite vocal, telling Hearn to "do the right thing" and set up a world title fight…

Whyte has also called out Wilder. "I just want to fight him to beat him up, I just want fight him to give him maximum violence," he said on his YouTube boxing channel.

Unmasking Wilder's excuses

But let's focus on the biggest talking point of the past week.

A couple of days after his loss, Wilder broke his silence to offer an explanation for his performance.

Did he admit to being outclassed by Fury's superior boxing skills? Did he underestimate the size and power of his opponent? Or did those body shots throughout the fight take their toll?

Nope, Wilder said he lost the fight because the costume he wore to the ring was too heavy.

We could write a whole feature on how Twitter responded to Wilder's excuse, but here are some of the best…

Wilder later released this video via his social accounts…

'Intense', 'emotional', 'passionate' ... just three ways you could describe that video. But Whyte preferred to use a different word...

Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew was a tad nicer…

And this chap just couldn't help himself…

Wilder will never live that one down. But putting the costume to one side, there has been some sympathy from the boxing community for the former champ…

Josh Taylor links up with Ben Davison

All the talk might be about the heavyweights, but don't forget that Britain has a pound-for-pound star in WBA and IBF super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor.

After splitting with trainer Shane McGuigan in January, the Scottish fighter announced this week that he's linked up with Tyson Fury's former corner-man Ben Davison.

The response by fans has been mixed…

Yafai loses world title, Hearn signs new champion

It was a night to forget for Britain's Kal Yafai in Texas on Saturday after he lost his WBA world super-flyweight belt to Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez.

It was Yafai's first real step up to elite level but there's no shame in losing to Gonzalez, a four-weight world champion and undoubtedly a future hall of famer.

After the fight, promoter Eddie Hearn told IFL TV that although Yafai does have a rematch clause, it is likely the Birmingham fighter will move up to bantamweight instead.

Hearn also announced that he has signed a co-promotional deal with the new champion Gonzalez, also known as "Chocolatito".

A shrewd move by Hearn?

In 1975, after his fighter Joe Frazier lost to heavyweight George Foreman in Jamaica, American promoter Don King left the arena in a limousine with the new champion. He famously said: "I came into the ring with the champion and I left with the champion."

Fans were quick to draw comparisons between Hearn and King…

Eubank Sr lays on the charm

Everybody loves a Chris Eubank Sr anecdote, right?

Rob Tebbutt from the Boxing Social YouTube channel crossed paths with the former world champion at the Wilder-Fury fight.

Eubank, as always, was full of charm…