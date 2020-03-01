Josh Taylor: Scot ready for 'banana skin' title defence in Glasgow

Josh Taylor beat Regis Prograis to claim the IBF and WBA super-lightweight titles

Josh Taylor insists he will not underestimate Apinun Khongsong in the mandatory defence of his super-lightweight titles in Glasgow on 2 May.

The Scot, 29, will be fighting for the first time since beating Regis Prograis to claim the IBF and WBA belts.

Khongsong, 23, shares a 16-0 record with Taylor but has only fought once outside of his native Thailand.

"I don't know an awful lot about him. I've only seen a couple of clips on YouTube," Taylor told BBC Scotland.

"He's a bit of an unknown, it can be a potential banana skin. On paper, it should really be an easy night's work for me because his ranking isn't that good.

"But you can't afford to take your eye off the ball. This is his shot at the title. He's going to be giving it everything and training like a beast for this.

"There's not that much footage of him but it looks like he carries power and he's very wild with his punches, so he's going to be dangerous.

"He's tall for the weight, round about my height, so I'll have my hands full.

"I've got a lot of homework ahead but I'm confident of taking care of business and getting him out of the way."

The May fight takes place at the Hydro, where Taylor won Commonwealth Games gold in 2014 and had four successes before his points victory over Prograis in London.

"It's like my home arena," said the Prestonpans southpaw. "I love fighting there. I've got great memories. Although I have world titles now, it's hard to top that gold medal day. I was doing for myself and for my country."

Taylor repeated his desire to meet WBC and WBO champion Jose Ramirez later this year and admits he is keen to fight in America.

"I had a little taste of the States on the undercard for Carl Frampton," he said. "Seeing his name in the bright lights, gave me the bug.

"I always thought that I'd be a world champion, but I never dreamed I do it as quickly.

"There's a great sense of pride in that achievement but now I have a target on my back, so the hard work is just starting and I'm just as hungry as ever.

"There are plenty more big nights to come and I'm setting new goals all the time."