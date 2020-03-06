Katie Taylor to box seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano in Manchester

Katie Taylor (right) clinched her 15th straight win in November by beating Greece's Christina Linardatou (left)

Ireland's Katie Taylor will put her status as undisputed world lightweight champion on the line against decorated Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano in Manchester on 2 May.

New York-based Serrano, 31, has won world titles in seven weight divisions.

"It's a fight that seems to have been talked about for years so I'm just glad it's finally on," said Taylor, 33.

Taylor edged Belgium's Delfine Persoon in a close bout to become undisputed lightweight champion last June.

Many observers felt Persoon had won the contest but Taylor got the decision to add the WBC lightweight belt to her IBF, WBO and WBA titles.

The Irishwoman then became a two-weight world champion in November when outpointing Greece's Christina Linardatou in Manchester to land the WBO light-welterweight belt as she clinched a 15th straight professional win.

Serrano (38-1-1, 28KOs) has earned world titles at super-flyweight, bantamweight, super-bantamweight, featherweight, super-featherweight, lightweight and light-welterweight and boasts a 24-fight winning streak.

"I'm happy we finally got this big fight made because both myself and Katie deserve to be in this position," Serrano said.

"While our fight could have been a main event, I'm still grateful it's happening.

"I'm not going to talk down to Katie, as I know she won't to me, so I'll leave it at this: one thing that's for sure is that we'll both leave it all in the ring."

Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn said the bout between Irishwoman and Serrano would be "the biggest women's fight of all time".

The fight will see Taylor returning to the Manchester Arena where she beat Linardatou.