Scott Quigg: Jono Carroll upsets former world champion in Manchester

Scott Quigg was the world super-bantamweight champion between 2013 and 2016

Former world super-bantamweight champion Scott Quigg hinted at retirement after he was outclassed by Jono Carroll in Manchester.

The Briton, 31, hoped to become a two-weight world champion after stepping up to super-featherweight to face Carroll.

But the Irish southpaw, 27, upset the home crowd by dominating to win by technical knockout in the 11th round.

Quigg said: "This was a must-win fight. On this performance, I don't know what's left. If this is it, thank you."

The Bury fighter was fighting for the first time in 17 months and suffered just a third defeat in his 40-fight career.

Carroll has improved his record to 18-1-1, with his solitary loss coming when he challenged Tevin Farmer for the IBF super-featherweight title last March.

After recovering with a win over Eleazar Valenzuela last August, a close contest was expected with Quigg, who held the WBA super-bantamweight belt before losing to Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton in 2016.

But after watching Carroll dominate, Quigg's corner threw the towel in during the 11th round, bring an end to just his second fight since losing to Oscar Valdez for the WBO featherweight title in March 2018.

After losing to Alexander Povetkin last August, Hughie Fury got back to winning ways on the undercard in Manchester.

The British heavyweight, 25, improved to a 24-3 record with a third-round stoppage of the Czech Republic's Pavel Sour.

The pair were scheduled to meet in Monte Carlo last November but Fury had to pull out due to a virus.