Scott Quigg: Former WBA super-bantamweight champion retires

Quigg (left) was beaten by Jono Carroll

British former WBA super-bantamweight champion Scott Quigg has retired from boxing following Saturday's shock defeat by Jono Carroll.

Bury's Quigg, 31, announced his decision on Instagram after hinting in a post-fight interview he was thinking of giving up the sport.

"Unfortunately last night [Saturday] wasn't my night and it showed me it was time to call it a day!" Quigg wrote.

"Thank you to everyone for the tremendous support over the years."

Quigg had hoped to become a two-weight world champion after stepping up to super-featherweight to face Carroll at the Manchester Arena.

But the Irish southpaw, 27, upset the home crowd by dominating to win by technical knockout in the 11th round.

Quigg, who was defeated three times during a 40-fight career, made eight consecutive defences of his WBA super-bantamweight title but lost it in 2016 to Carl Frampton.

The bout with Carroll was his first outing in 17 months, after he lost to Oscar Valdez for the WBO featherweight title in March 2018.

Quigg added: "It's been a great journey and I couldn't have given the sport any more.

"I've achieved everything my desire, dedication and ability would take me to and I can walk away with my head held high!"