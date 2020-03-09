James Tennyson to box Welshman Gavin Gwynne for vacant British lightweight title

From the section

James Tennyson moved up to lightweight after losing a world title challenge in 2018

Northern Irish lightweight James Tennyson will fight Welshman Gavin Gwynne for the vacant British title in Cardiff on 9 May.

After losing a world featherweight title bout against Tevin Farmer in 2018, Tennyson has since recorded four knockout victories in a row.

He became a mandatory challenger for the British lightweight title after beating Craig Evans in November.

In January, Tennyson signed a multi-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing.

Gwynne, 29, lost a Commonwealth and British lightweight title challenge against fellow Welshman Joe Cordina last August.

That was his first defeat after winning his first 11 professional fights and he regrouped to stop Abdon Cesar in November.

Lisburn-born Tennyson, 26, has a career record of 23 wins and three defeats.