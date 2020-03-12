Olympic boxing qualification: GB hopefuls set for action at the Copper Box Arena

Caroline Dubois (right) competes in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina

British super-heavyweight Frazer Clarke says he will be a "serious competitor" at Tokyo 2020 if he qualifies for the Olympic Games at the third time of asking.

Clarke, 28, joins 12 other Great Britain boxers at the European qualifying event at London's Copper Box Arena from Saturday.

He has been a long-term sparring partner for professionals Anthony Joshua - who was picked ahead of him for London 2012 - and Joe Joyce, who was favoured for Rio 2016.

"They were logical choices but still difficult to take," says Clarke.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist added: "It's a dream of mine to go to the Olympics and I wasn't just going to give up. I watch motivational videos about never giving up.

"I've put so much into this - 17 years of work. I have a partner and daughter I want to make proud. I am doing this not just for my future but our future.

"The other two times I felt like I could have gone to the Games and got the experience. This time I feel like I am a serious competitor.

"I want to go as a serious competitor, lead the team into Tokyo, act as the elder, set an example and get a gold medal."

Talent spotting - Costello's game

BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello:

Britain's men and women won three medals apiece at their respective World Championships in Russia late last year and, in the past, those successes would have guaranteed a place at Tokyo 2020 for all six. Not now, not at a time when AIBA events are not recognised by the IOC.

The very best of British talent will be in action at the Copper Box and the ticket pricing policy has made the event accessible to youngsters and local clubs who can play their part in making home advantage really count.

These events give us an opportunity to play, close-up, the game of spotting future stars. At the Olympic test event for London 2012, held at the Excel in November 2011, I remember watching Josh Taylor on his way to taking gold, beating along the way Jamel Herring (soon to defend his WBO super-featherweight title against Carl Frampton), Jeff Horn (took the WBO welterweight title from Manny Pacquiao in 2017) and Anthony Yigit (European champion and world title challenger).

Soundings from the GB camp in Sheffield suggest the current squad is the strongest ever - and it might need to be. The standard at the Copper Box will be sky-high, the equivalent of a European Championships, and every British boxer who qualifies at this stage can justifiably carry medal aspirations all the way to the Far East in July and August.

Dubois wants to make a mark

Caroline Dubois is among the other hopefuls heading to London qualifying and, despite being much hyped, the 19-year-old is a new face in the Great Britain team.

Since winning gold at the 2018 Youth Olympics the Londoner - sister of unbeaten heavyweight Daniel Dubois - has drawn plaudits and was named 2019 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

"People I know have been bigging me up," lightweight Dubois told BBC Sport. "It's been a big confidence booster but I am not going in there with just praise, blowing my own trumpet. I am going in there knowing I can compete with them and I have to pull it out of the bag.

"Being 19 at the Olympics, God willing win the gold, that is not something many have done and is what I want to do.

"I want people to remember me as a great boxer. Not as one of the best female boxers but one of the best boxers, period. I want people to recognise that I am good and be inspired by me."

Easy compared to motherhood

Davison shared a picture of her three children with the caption: "Going into 2020 with my team! The reason I push myself everyday to fulfil my dream"

Elsewhere in the British team of eight men and five women heading to the Copper Box is flyweight Charley Davison.

The 26-year-old has been back in the ring for 18 months since a break to have her third child and takes up the 51kg flyweight berth that delivered Team GB Olympic gold through Nicola Adams in 2012 and 2016.

Davison took seven years out from the sport in all and ended up back in competitive boxing after simply trying to lose weight at the gym.

She is adamant that "being a mum is harder that boxing".

"I'm stronger now mentally," says Davison. "Physically I don't feel it has affected me at all. It's made me more determined and strong-minded. Now I do it more for the children as well - it's not just a hobby."

How do you qualify?

Great Britain's 13 boxers span every weight category across men's and women's competition.

The London qualifier - which runs from 14-24 March - will see around 350 men and women box from around 40 countries.

It is one of several qualifiers held around the world as numbers are whittled down to 186 men and 100 women who will be at Tokyo 2020.

In some weight categories, like men's super-heavyweight where Clarke competes, fighters must reach the semi-finals in London to secure their Tokyo place.

At other weights, such as men's flyweight, featherweight and lightweight, only a quarter-final place is needed.

In other weight categories, six qualifying places are available, meaning the semi-finalists take four slots and the four losing quarter-finalists will box off for the two remaining Olympic positions.

Should any British boxer not make the mark, they will get one more shot at a final qualification tournament, set to be held in Paris in May.

Who else is trying to qualify?

McCormack (right) won a silver medal at the World Boxing Championships in 2019

Elsewhere in the squad are welterweight Pat McCormack, featherweight Peter McGrail and light-heavyweight Ben Whittaker. All three won medals at the 2019 World Championships and hold medal hopes for Tokyo.

"I am number one in the world at the minute so I am going into this as the favourite," said McCormack. "I need to just get qualified. I know what it's all about now so it's my chance to shine."

Wales' Lauren Price - who won gold at the 2019 World Championships - is a strong Olympic hopeful at middleweight.

"It's about pushing on," said Price. "Some people qualify and think they are going to the Olympics. For me I want to go and win it."

Price is joined in the group by another Welsh fighter Rosie Eccles at welterweight and world championship medallist Karriss Artingstall, who fights at featherweight.

Wales' 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sammy Lee was forced out of the squad with injury and is replaced by Lewis Richardson at middleweight.

Galal Yafai at flyweight, Luke McCormack at light-welterweight and heavyweight Cheavon Clarke make up the rest of a squad and all boast significant experience as silver medal winners at the 2017 European Championships in Ukraine.