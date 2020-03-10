Kristen Fraser: Scottish boxer targets world title fight after 16 months out

Fraser became the first Scottish female to win a Commonwealth boxing belt when she beat Ellen Simwaka

Kristen Fraser says she feared a knee injury could end her career as she targets a world title fight this year.

Scotland's first professional female boxer, 31, made history 16 months ago by becoming the first woman from her country to win a Commonwealth belt.

She has not fought since but will make her comeback later this month.

"There were points where I thought, 'this is it, this is what is going to finish me, this stupid little knee injury'," Fraser told BBC Scotland.

"If I had needed surgery I am too late in my career to have surgery and come back from that so I will just have to see where it takes me really. I have a lot of trust in the physios I have got and the advice I got to manage it properly.

"It was really bad, it took a lot of physio to get me back to a place where I could do a lunge, there were some days I couldn't even get up the stairs putting weight on my leg. I am only just back to being able to run. It made me realise just how much I missed running - I would never ever have thought I would miss running, but it is good now."

After defeating Malawi's Ellen Simwaka to claim the bantamweight title in 2018, several proposed fights fell through and Fraser will make her long-awaited comeback against an unknown opponent in Elgin on 27 March.

Despite having to give up her Commonwealth title in November, she has got her eyes on much bigger prizes.

"I am looking for a world title this year, I am right there, I am still up there in the rankings, I am still in contention for big things," explained Aberdeen mother Fraser, who has a full-time job with an international energy services company.

"I am back and whoever has been sitting in my place better watch out because they are going to be dislodged very, very quickly.

"There have been times I have gone home and my wife has not been feeling well and I have to stay home and look after the little one, that is just the reality. I can't just go to the gym and then I have just to pick up that session somewhere else, or wait until everyone has gone to bed and go to the gym.

"If I am at the gym for three hours on a Saturday, it is three hours I am not at home with the little one so it has to be worth it. I am going there to work and to train and I am going to make sure I get something at the end of it so if anything else it has given me even more hunger because I see what I am sacrificing."