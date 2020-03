Olympic boxing qualification: Walker and Irvine get early Tokyo chance

Brendan Irvine is just one fight away from securing a sport at the Olympic Games

Kurt Walker and Brendan Irvine will have the chance to book their Tokyo Olympics places for Ireland on Monday after the European Qualifiers draw.

Flyweight Irvine will take on Istavan Szaka (Hungary) while Walker awaits the winner between Hamsat Shadolov and Anton Charnamaz.

Both are last 16 bouts with the quarter-finalists guaranteed places at the Olympics.

Aidan Walsh and Carly McNaul are also in action in London on Monday.

The pair need a top six finish to make the Games - in the last 32 at welterweight Walsh will take on Pavel Kamanin (Spain) while at flyweight McNaul faces mother-of-three from Lowestoft Charley Davison (Great Britain).

Michaela Walsh makes her entry to the competition on Tuesday. The Belfast featherweight, also needing a top six finish to qualify for the Olympics, will face either Melissa Morensen (Denmark) or Mona Mestian France).

Kurt Walker won gold at the European Games in Minsk last year

The tournament begins on Saturday at the Copperbox Arena in the Olympic Park but none of the 13-strong Irish team are between the ropes on Day One.

George Bates, Emmett Brennan and Kiril Afanasev will be the first Irish boxers in action on Sunday.

Kellie Harrington, the 2018 World Elite lightweight champion, awaits either Aneta Rygielska (Poland) or Paula Cosmo (Romania) in the last 16.

Seventy-seven places at Tokyo 2020 will be up for grabs in London - 50 for men and 27 for women.

There will be box-offs - for the losing quarter-finalists - to decide the final qualification placings in the seven weights requiring top six or top five finishes.

15 March

Last 32

63kg George Bates (Ireland) v Leon Dominguez (Spain) - evening session

81kg Emmett Brennan (Ireland) v Radenko Tomic (Bosnia) - afternoon session

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland) v Begadze Nikoloz (Georgia) - evening session

16 March

Last 32

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) v Pavel Kamanin (Spain) - afternoon session

75kg Michael Nevin (Ireland) v Pas der Van (Netherlands) - afternoon session

Last 16

51kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) v Istavan Szaka (Hungary) - evening session

52kg Carly McNaul (Ireland) v Charley Davison (Team Great Britain) - afternoon session

57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) v Hamsat Shadolov (Germany) or Anton Charnamaz (Belarus) - evening session

17 March

Last 16

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) v Melissa Morensen (Denmark) or Mona Mestian France) - evening session

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) v Aneta Rygielska (Poland) or Paula Cosmo (Romania) - afternoon session

69kg Christina Desmond (Ireland) v Angela Carina (Italy) - evening session

7kg Aoife O'Rourke (Ireland) v Viktoriya Kebikava (Belarus) - afternoon session

18 March

Last 16

91kg+ Dean Gardiner (Ireland) v Petar Belberov (Bulgaria) - afternoon session

Irish squad

(Olympic qualification standard in brackets)

Male

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul's, Antrim) Cpt (Top eight)

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal, Antrim) (Top eight)

63kg George Bates (St Mary's, Dublin) (Top eight)

69kg Aidan Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) (Top six)

75kg Michael Nevin (Portlaoise, Laois) (Top six)

81kg Emmett Brennan (Dublin Docklands) (Top six)

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield, Dublin) (Top four)

91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel, Tipperary) (Top four)

Female

51kg Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road, Belfast) (Top six)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) (Top six)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary's, Dublin) (Top six)

69kg Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan's, Cork, Garda BC) (Top five)

75kg Aoife O'Rourke (Castlerea, Roscommon) (Top four)