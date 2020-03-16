British boxer Charley Davison wins opener in Tokyo Olympics qualifier
-
- From the section Boxing
Britain's Charley Davison is one win away from earning a place at the Tokyo Olympics after victory in her opening bout at the qualifying event at London's Copper Box Arena.
Davison beat Ireland's Carly McNaul in the women's 48-51kg category by unanimous decision.
The 26-year-old only returned to the sport 18 months ago after a seven-year break to give birth to three children.
She faces Polish third seed Sandra Drabik in the last eight.
A win would guarantee Davison a place at this summer's Olympics but she could still qualify were she to lose, if she won box-offs against the other losing quarter-finalists.
"I had a bit of ring rust because I haven't boxed in a while and I was nervous at first but once you get the first 30 seconds out of the way it all just comes," Davison said.