British boxer Charley Davison wins opener in Tokyo Olympics qualifier

Davison, left, is the English national amateur champion in the -54kg category.

Britain's Charley Davison is one win away from earning a place at the Tokyo Olympics after victory in her opening bout at the qualifying event at London's Copper Box Arena.

Davison beat Ireland's Carly McNaul in the women's 48-51kg category by unanimous decision.

The 26-year-old only returned to the sport 18 months ago after a seven-year break to give birth to three children.

She faces Polish third seed Sandra Drabik in the last eight.

A win would guarantee Davison a place at this summer's Olympics but she could still qualify were she to lose, if she won box-offs against the other losing quarter-finalists.

"I had a bit of ring rust because I haven't boxed in a while and I was nervous at first but once you get the first 30 seconds out of the way it all just comes," Davison said.