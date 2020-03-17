Coronavirus: Michael Conlan had 'gut feeling' over postponed bout

Michael Conlan was due to fight Belmar Preciado in Madison Square Garden

Michael Conlan says he had a "gut feeling" that something wasn't right in the build-up to his St Patrick's Day fight being called off.

The Belfast boxer was due to fight Belmar Preciado in Madison Square Garden before the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was crazy," said Conlan on the 48 hours prior to the postponement.

"Even before we left for New York on Wednesday, I had a gut feeling that something wasn't right."

When Conlan, who is undefeated after 13 professional fights, travelled to New York last week, the fight was due to take place as scheduled.

However, US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days led to promoters making the decision to have the fight behind closed doors.

"They asked us if we wanted to pull the fight and I said 'no, I'm a fighter, I've just had a 10-week camp and I want to be paid," added Conlan.

"If you don't box, you don't get paid.

"We woke up the next morning and were told that we would still be boxing, but in an empty arena.

"Obviously, I was disappointed because for me, St Patrick's Day in New York is a staple, and that's where I go every year.

"It was going to be something different, but I didn't think it would be a problem. I've boxed in empty arenas as an amateur."

'It could be worse'

The Preciado fight was expected to be Conlan's last before a potential world title shot.

The 28-year-old admits he now does not know when he will receive that long-awaited opportunity, but insists that he is happy to be safe at home.

"I would say it will have a big impact, but everyone's schedules are affected.

"It's still unknown whether I'll fight in the summer. It's unfortunate but I could be in worse situations. I could be ill right now.

"There are other fighters who aren't fighting to get by, but I'm very fortunate that I've got myself into a position where I'm earning nice money and doing nice things as a fighter.

"It could be worse - I could be trying to find the money to get by tomorrow."