Carl Frampton 'doubts' world title fight with Jamel Herring in June

Carl Frampton beat Tyler McCreary in November

Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton says he "very much doubts" that his super-featherweight world title fight with Jamel Herring will take place in June.

Promoter Frank Warren said this week that an agreement had been reached for the fighters to meet in Belfast.

"There are a lot more important things to be worrying about," said Frampton in reference to the coronavirus crisis.

"It wouldn't be fair on either fighter to prepare for a world title fight in circumstances like this."

Former two-weight world champion Frampton is currently training at his home gym alone rather than working with his trainer Jamie Moore in Manchester.

With the enforcement of social distancing, boxers' training plans are significantly affected as sparring and pad work are among fundamental elements of any pre-fight camp that are unfeasible.

"It's very difficult to work on tactics and a game plan without a trainer," said 33-year-old Frampton, who is hoping to become Ireland's only three-weight world champion.

"I very much doubt the Herring fight will happen in June, but I am training now as if it is, until I hear otherwise."

The 2016 'Ring Magazine fighter of the year' acknowledges that he is in a fortunate position, but that many non-elite boxers who need fight purses to survive have had bills cancelled over March and April.

"The British Boxing Board of Control needs to come together with the promoters and devise some sort of plan for self-employed boxers at this difficult time," Frampton said.

"There is more chance and more likelihood of the bigger fights taking place behind closed doors rather than smaller fights because TV covers a lot of money, but at this time everyone is in limbo and doesn't know what is going on."