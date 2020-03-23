MTK's April Belfast bills called off after British boxing suspension is extended

Sean McComb (left) earned an impressive win over Argentina's Mauro Maximiliano Godoy at the Ulster Hall in February

MTK Global have postponed their two scheduled boxing bills in Belfast in April because of the ongoing health crisis caused by coronavirus.

A suspension of all British Boxing Board of Control events will remain in place until the end of April.

Steven Ward was among the boxers set to fight at the Europa Hotel on 24 April, while Sean McComb was to headline a card at the Ulster Hall a day later.

Another MTK bill at York Hall in London on 18 April has also been postponed.

"We are working hard to reschedule at the earliest possible dates, but full refunds for the events will be available from point of sale if required," read a statement issued by MTK Global.

"The ongoing pandemic in the UK means that the full weight of medical care must be thrown behind the NHS and we fully support all decisions taken to ensure people get the best advice, treatment and care as soon as possible," the statement continued.

Unbeaten Belfast boxer McComb was set to fight two-time WBO European champion Craig Evans on his bill.

After impressively defeating Argentinian Mauro Maximiliano Godoy to secure a 10th straight professional win at the Ulster Hall last month, McComb had indicated that he would be moving down from the super-lightweight division to lightweight.

Ward was also scheduled to change weight division to cruiserweight after suffering the first defeat of his career when he was knocked out in the first round of a contest in Brentwood in December by Latvian Ricards Bolotniks.

The bout was a quarter-final in the Golden Contract series with Ward also losing his WBO European light-heavyweight belt.