Billy Joe Saunders sorry after domestic violence 'advice' video

Saunders' most recent fight was in November 2019

World champion Billy Joe Saunders has apologised after posting a video on social media in which he advised men how to hit their female partners during the coronavirus lockdown.

The WBO super-middleweight champion, 30, was shown demonstrating techniques on a punch bag.

Briton Saunders later said he would "never condone domestic violence".

He added: "If I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself. Apologies if I offended any women."

In the video Saunders uses a punch bag to explain how to react if "your old woman is giving you mouth" and showing how to "hit her on the chin".

Saunders was close to finalising a deal to face Mexico's Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas on 2 May before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saunders, who is unbeaten in 29 bouts, held a world title in the middleweight division before moving up to super-middleweight.

He defended his title in a laboured knockout win over Marcelo Esteban Coceres in Los Angeles in November.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by domestic abuse or violence, these organisations may be able to help. If you are in immediate danger, you should dial 999.