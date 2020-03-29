Katie Taylor: Amanda Serrano says showdown with undisputed world lightweight champion is off

Katie Taylor (right) clinched her 15th straight win in November by beating Greece's Christina Linardatou (left)

Amanda Serrano claims her fight against undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor has been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Ireland's Taylor was set to defend her world titles against the Puerto Rican in Manchester on 2 May.

"To all my fans that keep asking me - Yes, my May 2nd fight has been postponed, a new date to be announced soon," Serrano said on Twitter.

There has been no confirmation from Taylor or promoter Eddie Hearn.

"It has nothing to do with myself or my opponent. Everyone knows the critical crisis we are in," added the 31-year-old, who has won world titles in seven weight divisions.

"This Covid-19 is serious. Please be safe out there. God bless us all."

Taylor edged Belgium's Delfine Persoon in a close bout to become undisputed lightweight champion in June 2019.

Many observers felt Persoon had won the contest but Taylor got the decision to add the WBC lightweight belt to her IBF, WBO and WBA titles.

The 33-year-old then became a two-weight world champion in November when outpointing Greece's Christina Linardatou in Manchester to land the WBO light-welterweight belt and a 15th straight professional win.