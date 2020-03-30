Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin to be called off, says Eddie Hearn

Dillian Whyte poses at a weigh-in

Briton Dillian Whyte's heavyweight fight against Russian Alexander Povetkin will be called off because of coronavirus, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Hearn is set to announce new details for the Manchester Arena event, scheduled for 2 May, which also includes Irish fighter Katie Taylor's world title bout against Cindy Serrano.

"We will make an announcement, but basically yes [it is off]," said Hearn.

The promoter added he hoped boxing would return in June.

"Whether that's behind closed doors at first, or whether that's back with small-hall shows, then we hope we can get to the bigger shows before the end of June," he explained.

Whyte drove 40 hours to a training camp in Portugal last week in the hope that the fight would go ahead.

The British Boxing Board of Control has suspended all events under its jurisdiction until the end of April.