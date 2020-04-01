Boxing and coronavirus: Covid-19 test could be introduced by BBBofC

Some 1,200 boxers could be affected by the introduction of Covid-19 testing

The British Boxing Board of Control "may have to consider" running Covid-19 tests on fighters as part of medicals when boxing returns to action.

The move would affect about 1,200 licensed boxers and it could also include trainers and cornermen.

On Monday, boxing's governing body suspended all events until the end of May because of the coronavirus crisis.

General secretary Robert Smith told BBC Sport the BBBofC will "take guidance from doctors on medical requirements".

He added: "The conversation I have had with doctors is that it is something we may have to consider, not that we will we definitely do it.

"An annual medical includes elements like physical scans, HIV checks and eye reports, then before the fight they do a pre-contest medical and then a post fight check.

"This would be something that if their annual medical is in order that we implement and see where we go from there. We will look at it when we have to."

In March, six members of boxing teams from Turkey and Croatia who attended an Olympic qualifying event in London were said to have contracted coronavirus.