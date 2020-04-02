Scott Fitzgerald: British champion charged with three counts of assault

Fitzgerald scored big wins over Anthony Fowler and Ted Cheeseman in 2019

British light-middleweight champion Scott Fitzgerald has been charged with three counts of common assault and one of witness intimidation following his arrest on Monday.

The 28-year-old is alleged to have assaulted two women aged 21 and 42, as well as a 23-year-old man.

Lancashire Police said Fitzgerald was due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The British Boxing Board of Control have suspended his licence to fight.

Fitzgerald won gold for England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and has since built a 14-fight unbeaten record as a professional.

In 2019 he scored the biggest wins of his career to date, beating domestic rival Anthony Fowler in March before capturing the British title with a win over Ted Cheeseman in October.