Kubrat Pulev: Anthony Joshua's challenger pledges estimated £2m to coronavirus fight

Kubrat Pulev (right) had been scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua in London on 20 June

Kubrat Pulev has pledged half of his purse - an estimated £2m - from his world heavyweight title fight against Britain's Anthony Joshua to help the battle against coronavirus.

The fight - scheduled for 20 June at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - was postponed because of the pandemic.

Pulev, 38, is expected to earn around $5m (£4.07m) from the fight.

He said: "I will give doctors, nurses and hospitals the necessary equipment to deal with this devilish virus."

Speaking to German newspaper Bild, he added: "I will donate 50% of the money I earn from the match with Joshua to the tireless heroes in the fight against the coronavirus."

World champion Joshua, 30, has not fought since December, when he gained a unanimous points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia to regain the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts he lost to the American-Mexican in New York last June.

The Briton's promoter Matchroom Boxing said on Friday that a new date for the fight "was being worked on" and that it was "continuing to explore the possibility" of hosting the bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at a later date.

Pulev, had previously challenged for the IBF world heavyweight title in 2014 but lost to Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg when he was knocked out in the fifth round.