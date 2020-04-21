Lee McAllister: Aberdeen boxer sets up foodbank at his gym

Media playback is not supported on this device 'The amount of people who are struggling is crazy'

"You would be surprised, being the oil capital of Europe, you think it is a rich city. But Aberdeen has many people in need right now and we all need to stick together and work together to make sure they are getting fed."

Challenging for titles is the last thing on Lee McAllister's mind. Instead, the former world and Commonwealth light-welterweight champion is fighting for those struggling in the community amid the coronavirus crisis.

McAllister has set up a foodbank at his gym, and is "shocked" by the sheer numbers of people bringing donations.

While glad to be doing his bit, the 37-year-old - who has previously spoken openly about his battle with depression - fears the impact of the pandemic will prove a ticking timebomb for people's mental health.

"The response has been absolutely amazing," McAllister said. "People are scared to leave their houses, people don't have the money to buy food, they are struggling.

"The main concern is feeding them and feeding their families, making sure they are going to bed with a full stomach. We are trying to get the essentials to them so they can make themselves decent meals.

"Depending on whether they have kids or dietary requirements, we are trying to build every package individually."

The pandemic has forced the country into lockdown, with only essential business remaining open.

McAllister and a team of volunteers have been delivering the food packages collected at his Assassin Health and Fitness Village to people in need in Aberdeen and beyond.

That has allowed him to witness first-hand the economic hardship of those who've had their livelihood and ability to provide for their family cut off.

"People are getting paid off, that is one of the main things," he said. "People who aren't normally worried because they have a weekly wage are now not getting a wage. There are people - maybe self-employed - struggling because they haven't had any payments yet, it is a full list of everyone.

"I think a lot of people are waiting for emergency money from the government, or waiting for their credit unions to come through, these kind of things."

McAllister is worried the battle against Covid-19 could take its toll on mental health, too.

"I know how hard it is to ask for help," he said. "People are locked up and the bad anxieties, the depression, is going to spiral out of control. This is just the start, it is going to get worse.

"For people sitting at home worrying about how they are going to feed their families, this is only putting things to the next level for mental health.

"That is why we are here - to make sure anybody who is struggling can call us and we will make sure your cupboards are full."