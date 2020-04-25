Joseph Parker wants Dillian Whyte bout and discusses coronavirus lockdown videos

Media playback is not supported on this device Boxer Joseph Parker recreates Love Actually dance routine at home

Former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker wants a rematch with Britain's Dillian Whyte and believes he can avenge his 2018 defeat.

Parker, 28, lost on points to Whyte at London's O2 Arena in a bout that saw both men hit the canvas.

They have recorded three wins each since, with Whyte set to face Russia's Alexander Povetkin next on 4 July.

"We had a great first fight, he was the better man on the day but I believe I can beat him," Parker told BBC Sport.

"I know that he wants to be champion of the world but if no-one else wanted to fight him, I'm always here, always keen and I am always ready. So I would love a rematch."

New Zealand's Parker - who lost the WBO world heavyweight title to Anthony Joshua in 2018 - has drawn plaudits during the coronavirus lockdown by appearing in a number of witty musical videos on social media.

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has appeared in the videos, which have shown Parker singing and dancing at home.

Asked about facing Parker in a recent interview, Whyte told his rival to stop "prancing around his kitchen" and rubbished the idea he would face him again.

Parker though says he is intent on spreading positivity while people across the world spend long spells at home because of the pandemic.

"Leading into fights I'm very serious and imagine if I did this before a fight, people would think he's mucking around, he's not taking it seriously," Parker added.

"But having this lockdown has given me time to build relationships with my daughters, my partner, but also it has given me time to be myself and also have fun.

"We began filming these videos because we wanted to show even if you are at home, you can have fun but also as uplift and positivity.

"I was shy growing up but I think with the boxing and with talking to a lot of people and doing press conferences, it's given me confidence within myself and given me confidence to come out and be myself. Everything I've done leading up to this point I thank boxing for it."