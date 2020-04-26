Liam Williams: Fighting and family so near, yet so far for world title hopeful

Liam Williams made his professional debut in 2011

Liam Williams' world-title ambitions and family ties have a common theme during boxing's Covid-19 suspension - both are so near, but yet so far.

The 27-year-old Welsh fighter is the mandatory challenger to champion Demetrius Andrade for the WBO world middleweight title, but the sport's shutdown means no date has yet been confirmed for the bout.

While Williams has returned home from his Sheffield training base, he is avoiding visiting his four-year-old daughter due to the risk of exposing her to coronavirus.

"It's nice to have the time back home, but to be honest with you I'm not actually seeing many people because of all that's going on now," he said.

"And I haven't seen my daughter for five or six weeks because I've obviously been going out doing bits of training and whatever.

"She's only four and I don't want to be going back and fore to here, carrying germs or whatever.

"I Facetime her every single day, but it's not the same, is it? It's all a bit weird."

That strange scenario is mirrored as Williams goes about the business of staying in shape for what he confidently predicts will be the bout that will earn him a world crown.

'We've got to be patient'

He says not knowing when his chance will come is "a pain".

Williams told BBC Radio Wales Sport: "It's difficult to find the right motivation to get yourself up in the morning and go and run or do bag work or whatever, because you might not be fighting for four months or five months or whatever it is.

"We've just got to wait for it to blow over and be patient, I suppose.

"I find having more time out of camp makes me worse mentally, because I've got no routine or anything to look forward to or to work towards.

"When I'm in camp I know what I'm doing every day. I know I'm dieting, I'm not drinking - everything, really."

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade is undefeated in 29 fights

Like the majority in the fight game Williams would much prefer any bout to be in front of a lively crowd of fans.

But he accepts: "I could end up having to fight behind closed doors.

"I hope not, but if the opportunity comes then I'm not going to leave my big chance pass by.

"We'll just have to see what happens over these next weeks and months."

'I want to be ready'

In the meantime, Williams is dedicating himself to keeping "in some kind of shape, physically and mentally".

He adds: "When the time does come, it could open back up quite quickly and could be asked if you want a fight in 10 weeks and if that is the case I want to be ready.

"Now, knowing I'm so close - I'm mandatory challenger now so for me it's just like it's only a matter of time before I'm world champion and fighting for the world title, so that's what's keeping me going at the moment.

"If I wasn't on the verge of big things I'd probably just be out on the booze every day."

Williams and his fans will hope he is as brutal in the ring against Andrade as he is honest in that appraisal.

The fight is likely to be staged in the USA with Andrade's promoter Matchroom favouring Providence, Rhode Island, as the potential venue for a June fight.

Andrade, 32, who is from Providence, is undefeated and beat Ireland's Luke Keeler in his last defence in Miami.

Williams, 27, has won six successive fights since back-to-back losses to Liam Smith in 2017, including an eye-catching stoppage victory over Alantez Fox last time out.

Williams' promoter Frank Warren has previously confirmed the fight is on the horizon for Andrade, who has a record of 29-0.

Williams will be the second Welsh boxer to fight for a world title in 2020, with Swansea's Jay Harris falling short in his bid to become WBC world flyweight champion in Texas, despite producing a career-enhancing display against Julio Cesar Martinez.