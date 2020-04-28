Rob McCracken: GB Boxing's Tokyo Olympics hopefuls 'reassure' coach over target

McCracken says he is encouraged some fighters see a delay to the Olympics as a chance to improve

Some of Great Britain's leading amateur boxers have "reassured" performance director Rob McCracken that they will target the rearranged Tokyo Olympics rather than turn professional.

McCracken's amateurs had a qualifying event for Tokyo 2020 suspended after three days of competition in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Olympics were then moved to 2021.

"Our boxers have spent a lot of years working towards the goal of going to the Olympic Games," McCracken said.

"I am hopeful that when sport does re-start, it will continue to be their immediate priority."

Asked if he had any fears some senior names may make the professional switch rather than chase a medal in July 2021, McCracken said: "It's completely understandable that some of them needed some time to adjust to the situation, because it was a lot to take in, and having spoken to all of the senior boxers a number of times over the last few weeks I have been reassured by what they have said."

A pro delay or a chance to improve?

Frazer Clarke won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

McCracken says his staff have ensured the GB Boxing squad have fitness equipment at home during lockdown and a particular focus has been placed on helping the group manage their mental health. Zoom calls have become part of the weekly schedule and a chess league has even been set up between fighters and coaches.

Amateur fighters at the GB Boxing headquarters in Sheffield can earn around £30,000 a year while having their accommodation and food paid for but a move into professional boxing could provide life-changing money were they to be successful.

After the last Olympic cycle, Joe Joyce, Joshua Buatsi, Joe Cordina and Anthony Fowler were among those to move into the paid ranks.

Meanwhile, super-heavyweight Frazer Clarke, a fighter who was close to making London 2012 and Rio 2016, could be among those tempted by a professional switch from the current squad of fighters.

The 28-year-old already has years of experience sparring unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who is the only professional fighter currently coached by McCracken.

By contrast, younger fighters in the squad with limited experience such as the highly touted Caroline Dubois, 19, could benefit from a delay in entering the Olympics.

"From a performance point of view, having an extra year to prepare for the Olympics is good news for a lot of our boxers," said McCracken, who oversaw a British boxing team that delivered three medals at Rio 2016.

"I was really pleased with a conversation I had with one of our leading boxers a couple of days ago. He was disappointed that the Olympics had been postponed but it was clear he had accepted it and he just said to me: 'Imagine how much better I will be in 12 months. It's going to give me an even better chance of winning a medal next year.'

"We have to try and focus on the positives."