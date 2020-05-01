Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Dillian Whyte (left) is keen to fight in July, while promoter Eddie Hearn (right) is closely monitoring the Premier League's moves

Dillian Whyte says he will feel "super privileged" if he competes in one of the first major boxing bouts to be held behind closed doors in the UK.

The heavyweight's fight against Russian Alexander Povetkin was moved to 4 July because of the coronavirus outbreak.

British boxing chiefs are "hopeful" the sport will resume in July, but without fans in attendance.

"Fighting is my job," said Whyte, 32. "I will do it behind closed doors, in a car park - I love fighting."

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Briton added: "At a time like this, people need things to draw strength from. They need something to look forward to.

"If I could be one of the first guys to give back, people will get together to watch - so I'd be super privileged to do that."

'Premier League move is key'

The British Boxing Board of Control expects the sport to resume with smaller events, assuming the necessary protocols now needed to stage bouts can be ironed out.

Whyte's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has told BBC Sport he expects to see momentum build in terms of sports returning to action if football's Premier League confirms its own restart.

On Friday, English top-flight clubs discussed "the first tentative moves forward" of plans to resume the 2019-20 season.

"A lot of sports are sitting on the Premier League," Hearn told BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat.

"Once the Premier League gets the all-clear, its very difficult to stop the other sports from returning as well - but there will have to be a protocol to follow.

"Boxing is a little different as we rely on doctors at the event and - if there is an injury - the emergency teams that can treat that fighter.

"We will return in July, in my opinion. We will start with a couple of smaller events, and then we want to get some of these big events away.

"The fighters will be forced to have more all-British fights. We will be taking over a hotel, having testing procedures for fighters and making sure everyone there is in a safe, sterile environment."