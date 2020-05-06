Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Sugar Ray Leonard and Ricky Hatton form part of the new BBC Sounds podcast series

The Greatest Fights podcast launches on 7 May and sees BBC Radio 5 Live Boxing's Mike Costello and Steve Bunce watch classic bouts with elite boxers.

Episode one sees Sugar Ray Leonard relive his 1981 win over Tommy Hearns.

"This is a collection of boxing's greatest matches, moments when reputations were made and the fights that made boxing," said Bunce.

"It's amazing to hear Sugar Ray Leonard live every second of his first and monumental fight against greatest rival Tommy Hearns and to have the likes of Ricky Hatton takes us through every high and low of his unforgettable battle with Kostya Tszyu."

The 10-part series will see legendary names watch selected fights back round-by-round to unearth their thoughts at moments that gripped the sport.

Each episode will be available only on BBC Sounds every Thursday and will run alongside the regular weekly 5 Live Boxing Podcast.