Mike Tyson has used social media to tease fans over a potential return

Mike Tyson's potential return to boxing will present promoters with a moral dilemma, says Eddie Hearn.

Speculation Tyson, 53, could make some form of comeback has grown since he stated "I'm back" in a recent video.

Hearn says someone linked to Tyson "reached out" to him about a meeting.

The promoter told British Boxing Television: external-link "I would probably like to see it but I feel is it a bit irresponsible to let a 53-year-old legend back in the ring."

He added: "I had a message from someone saying they wanted to talk to me about Mike.

"He looks pretty dangerous. What's compelling is could he actually go back in at 53 and do some damage? But should we be encouraging that from an all-time great?

"There's a fine line - and I've crossed it a couple of times - between integrity of the sport and entertainment delivering numbers. Our job is to deliver numbers for broadcasters but we have to keep it as close to the right mark as we can."

Evander Holyfield has said he will return to boxing at the age of 57 to raise money for good causes.

Tyson too has previously said he was pondering a return to compete in exhibition matches.

The two former world heavyweight champions are not the only fighters who have been linked with returns during the coronavirus lockdown, with the likes of Carl Froch and Floyd Mayweather facing questions about potential bouts.

Asked why several names have been linked with a return, Hearn said: "Money. Fighters and legends are seeing other fighters make money for fights they think are insignificant.

"Tyson isn't think about wanting to come back to add to my legacy. He's thinking how much I can get, simple. The answer is quite a lot of money."