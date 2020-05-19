Kubrat Pulev warns Anthony Joshua he will not step aside for Tyson Fury bout

Joshua was due to fight Pulev in 2017 before the Bulgarian withdrew with injury
Kubrat Pulev says he will not step away from his shot at the world heavyweight belts and warned Anthony Joshua "you either fight or vacate the title".

The Bulgarian is mandatory challenger for Joshua's IBF title but their planned bout on 20 June was postponed.

It led to talk of Pulev being paid to step aside so Joshua could face Tyson Fury for all four heavyweight belts.

"I can't understand why we are still postponing instead of fixing a date and venue and getting to work?" said Pulev.

"Enough is enough. I can't wait to win this fight.

"I see how people are afraid of me and are trying to face someone else before me. That's not how a real world champion should act."

Pulev was due to face Briton Joshua in 2017 but withdrew because of injury and was also in mandatory position when Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019.

Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts and has talked of his desire to face WBC champion Fury, who is due to face Deontay Wilder for a third time when boxing returns following its shutdown because of the coronavrius pandemic.

It would appear the two British heavyweights will need to wait and win their respective fights with neither Wilder nor Pulev appearing likely to accept 'step-aside' money.

"I did it once when I didn't have to do it for Joshua to have his second match against Ruiz Jr. Everything was against IBF's rules, but I compromised," said Pulev.

"A year has passed and they always have a reason to postpone, not to fight against me. There are two options. You either fight or vacate the title."

When and where a contest between Joshua and Pulev can take place is unknown because of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Pulev's manager has said venues - including a Roman amphitheatre in Croatia - were being discussed.

Pulev, one of Bulgaria's most popular sportsmen, suffered his only career defeat when he challenged for the IBF heavyweight title in 2014, losing to Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg on a fifth-round knockout.

His record stands at 28 wins from 29 bouts, while Joshua has 23 wins from 24.

  • Matti, no one wants to see a third fight no need. AJ totally outboxed him throughout. The same with wilder fury... don’t want to see it again... both results will go AJ and Fury’s way, let’s just get on with the AJ and Fury fight, the one people want to see

  • Still dont get why there is no Joshua vs Ruiz 3? Its 1-1 so surely they need to fight again. Joshua is a fraud and Tyson fury will take him to school that's if pulev doesn't beat him first.

  • Hopefully all the big heavyweights fight each other as quickly as possible so i can get back to complaining about how nothing ever happens in the heavyweight division

  • Except AJ doesn’t want to!

  • Arghh heavyweight boxing is infuriating. Dillian Whyte has been mandatory challenger for so long yet hasn't had his shot yet. Pulev hasn't had his shot yet. What almost EVERYONE wants is fury Vs Joshua, but that isn't going to happen. Wilder should be irrelevant, but isn't.

  • For ChrisBrack, quite so, Pulev has to say something, & "they're scared of me" is what I would say too, IF I were Pulev! He has managed to get that ranking, on the back of beating mostly very moderate people, he just wants a lovely big PAYDAY! And yes, also TRIGGER is quite right, he IS fat & slow! He probably counts as durable, but would struggle to draw a good crowd in a bus shelter.

  • I am looking forward to AJ meeting Pulev, Fury, Wilder & Whyte probably in that order over the next 2 years.
    He may not win them all but all 4 of them are good fighters & whilst they may not be 4 Kings any of them could win on the night which is why there will be an audience for whatever gets arranged amongst them.

  • For Zephyr (why have they removed the ref numbers on comments?!!) & "nonsense of 4 belts". Don't even waste the time & effort typing that stuff in, the ship has sailed, horse has bolted, bird has flown (etc)! More belts = MORE titles, and MORE money! Better for fighters, TV, & promoters. So it will stay that way, whatever you say (& all other fans saying similar).

  • I can't wait to see Fury vs Joshua but Pulev shouldn't be expected to step aside, but I can't see this going 5 rounds. But with all that's going on, a good warm up fight for both Joshua and Fury might now be welcomed, but certainly not PPV quality bouts.
    Looking forward to some big heavyweight battles. Chisora vs Usyk and Whyte vs Povetkin will both be very entertaining and could provide upsets.

  • Pulev is old, fat, slow and was wobbled by the feather fisted Hughie Fury. This is simply a big pay day for him to set him up for retirement.

