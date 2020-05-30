Ricky Burns became Scotland's first three-weight world champion in May 2016

Ricky Burns hopes to end his career with a final "big fight" in Glasgow, but says he is not yet ready to retire.

Many of Burns' most memorable moments - such as becoming Scotland's first three-weight world champion in May 2016 with victory over Michele Di Rocco - have come in front of a home crowd.

Having returned to lightweight, Burns' career was in doubt after he lost on points to Lee Selby last October.

"I know I have got a year or two left of my career," said the 37-year-old.

"Over the last year and on social media, I had lots of people asking me if I was still fighting.

"After the [Selby] fight it was things like that going through my head but I'm not ready to retire yet. If Lee had punched the face off me, I would have said no more."

Speaking to the Matchroom Boxing Podcast, external-link Burns - who is now in his 19th year as a professional and has a 43-8-1 record - added: "I have a couple of good fights left in me.

"I will decide when the time is right, I just don't like it when people are trying to force it upon me.

"We've not spoken about dates or possible opponents, but I would love to finish my career in Glasgow with another big night here. The fans have always turned up and shown great support throughout my career and I would love to do another big fight for them up here."

Burns also revealed he is keen on a move into coaching when he does hang up his gloves.

"I see myself staying within boxing and getting an amateur club started," he added. "Getting my pro licence would be great and I think I would make a good coach and a good trainer."