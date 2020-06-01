Greatest Fights series: Costello & Bunce on nights boxing will never forget
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
The BBC Radio 5 Live Boxing 'Greatest Fights' series calls on some of the biggest names in the sport to revisit bouts that went down in history. The likes of Sugar Ray Leonard, David Haye, Ricky Hatton and Carl Froch sit with Mike Costello and Steve Bunce to pick through the rounds that shaped legacies.
Here you can find all the audio, write-ups and video clips in one place.
Sugar Ray Leonard v Tommy Hearns (1981)
Talking points: The heat, the talent on show and the key message from a trainer in the corner.
- Read: 'You're blowing it son' - Leonard-Hearns
- Listen: Leonard-Hearns and a 'Greatest Fight'
- Watch: Leonard on overcoming drugs and alcohol
Mike Tyson v Michael Spinks (1988)
Talking points: Donald Trump, fear, Tyson's peak and Sinatra's advice.
- Read: 'Trump wanted Sinatra to see a prime Tyson'
- Listen: The 91-second 'Greatest Fight'
- Watch: 'Tyson is not top five' - Haye
Ricky Hatton v Kostya Tszyu (2005)
Talking points: A 2am fight start, Manchester mayhem and low blows.
- Read: Hatton, Everest and key low blows
- Listen: A raucous Manchester night
- Watch: Would the 2005 Hatton have beaten Mayweather?
Hamed v Barrera (2001)
Talking points: Hamed's woeful preparation, savage weight cuts, big-time demands and a shock that some still celebrate.