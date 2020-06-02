Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor has targeted Jose Carlos Ramirez after unifying the division with victory over Regis Prograis

An undisputed world title bout with Jose Carlos Ramirez is "very winnable" for Josh Taylor, says BBC Radio 5 Live boxing expert Mike Costello.

Taylor, the IBF and WBA champion at super-lightweight, aims to "push aside" his postponed mandatory bout with Apinun Khongsong for a tilt at Ramirez.

The Mexican - who holds the WBC and WBO belts - says a move to welterweight is on hold until he's undisputed champion.

"That's one of the best fights that can be made in boxing," said Costello.

Speaking on the BBC 5 Live boxing podcast, he added: "It's the fight I'd love to see. It could be a special contest. With both of them under the Top Rank banner now, there's every chance that could happen if not next then within a year.

"It's very winnable for Taylor; he has too much all-round ability.

"He's building not just as a fantastic boxer, but as a star as well. There's a real chance of him becoming a crossover star."

Ramirez has not fought since July after his scheduled meeting with former title holder Viktor Postol was cancelled twice due to Covid-19.

Taylor unified the division with a memorable points defeat of Regis Prograis in last October's Super Series final and has since switched coach and promoter, signing a multi-fight deal with US company Top Rank.

And Costello's co-host Steve Bunce believes the 29-year-old Scot is only beginning to fulfil his potential.

"What I want to see is Taylor back in action," Bunce said. "Last year was one of the finest years by a British boxer. Period.

"He's only had 16 fights. We might have five or six more years of this kid."