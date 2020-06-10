Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua holds three of the four major world heavyweight titles, while Tyson Fury has the other

British world heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Talks over an historic bout for the undisputed title began in early May.

Joshua, 30, holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts while 31-year-old Fury is the WBC champion.

"It's fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms," Hearn, who is Joshua's promoter, told Sky Sports News.

"We're in a good place. It's fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights."

However, both men have other commitments before they will have the chance to face each other.

Joshua, who reclaimed his world titles in December, has to face his mandatory challenger, Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev, when the sport fully resumes after the coronavirus shutdown.

Fury is contracted to again fight Deontay Wilder, from whom he won the WBC title in February.

Hearn added: "There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates.

"We've been talking to [Fury's management team] MTK, giving them the assurances from Joshua's side that all the details on the structure of the deal is approved from our side. And it is from Fury's side, as well."