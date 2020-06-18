Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Paddy Barnes won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and then four years later at the Games in London

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Paddy Barnes believes his 2010 European Amateur Championship gold medal win was his best achievement in boxing.

The recently-retired Belfast fighter reflects on his career in this week's Sportsound programme, which is on Radio Ulster at 14:00 BST on Saturday.

"For me it's the European gold," said Barnes when asked which success means most.

"The Olympic Games are obviously massive and get lots of media coverage.

"But ask anyone in boxing and they will tell you that the European Championships are the hardest competition to get a medal at.

"Nobody from western Europe was winning medals at those championships back then. They were dominated by the eastern European countries so for me to go to Russia and win gold was hands down my best achievement,"

A few months after Barnes' Moscow triumph, in which he defeated Azerbaijan's Elvin Mamishzade in the light flyweight final, the now 33-year-old won the first of back-to-back Commonwealth Games gold medals.

Barnes' first defeat as a professional came at the hands of Cristofer Rosales at Windsor Park

They were major signposts of a stellar amateur career for Barnes which ended in 2016 when he became a professional, with the aim of fast-tracking to a world title.

His time in the professional ranks was a lot less successful than when he was an amateur, and he called time on his career last October when he retired after a defeat by Jay Harris at the Ulster Hall.

"My amateur days were definitely my happiest. You travelled the world representing your country, picking up medals for your country and carrying flags for your country," Barnes continued.

"You couldn't buy experiences like that. It was unbelievable. My dream was to win the Olympic Games, which I didn't do, but I think I did OK to win two medals.

"I never had aspirations of going professional. I was 29, my funding as an amateur was going to be cut and I had nowhere to go.

"When I turned professional I wanted to repeat what I had done as an amateur and create history. I wanted to be a world champion faster than anyone else.

"I was afforded the chance to win a world title as fast as possible. I was thrown in at the dip end, it did not work out, but I have no regrets."

