World champion Lauren Price takes BBC Sport Wales inside GB Boxing HQ

World, European Games and Commonwealth champion boxer Lauren Price says she is hoping to be "fitter and better" for the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The 25-year-old has returned to training at GB Boxing's gym in Sheffield but under strict conditions.

The sessions are limited to six boxers at a time, who must all stay two metres apart.

"It's a bit strange," admits Price, who has not lost a fight since 2018. "Before we even enter we've got to stand outside and take our temperature.

"We've got to keep two metres apart from the coaches - they've got to have masks on. Gloves have got to be wiped down, the bags have got to be wiped down, there's hand gel.

"We think it's a bit OTT (over the top) but it's best to be safe than sorry."

Socially distanced training camp

GB Boxing has invited 12 boxers on its world-class performance programme to attend the socially distanced training camp.

Initially the focus will be on fitness along with individual bag and pad work.

Sparring and pad sessions with coaches will be considered as part of the next stage if the current camp is deemed a success.

After three months away from the gym, Price admits it will take a bit of time to regain full fitness.

"We're not as fit as we were when we left. We are blowing after eight rounds on the bag," Price told BBC Sport Wales.

"But within a couple of weeks, training three times a day, we'll soon be back to ourselves.

"On the other hand, because we're full-time athletes and we're training constantly, it's been good for us to have this break as well."

Price began this year dreaming of winning gold at her first Olympic Games.

She was just days away from being able to secure her spot before March's qualifying event in London was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But the world number one at middleweight has quickly turned her attention to next summer instead, where she hopes she will be in even better shape.

"When the Olympics got postponed I took my foot off the gas as I thought, 'I can't keep going up like this'," said Price. "In training you have to peak.

"I'm back in the gym now and I know the second time round I'm going to be fitter and better.

"I know I'll put the effort in because it's been my dream since I was eight."