James Tennyson moved up to lightweight after losing a world title challenge in 2018

Belfast boxer James Tennyson will fight for the vacant British lightweight title at Eddie Hearn's 'Fight Camp' this summer.

Hearn confirmed Tennyson's title shot on Twitter on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old is set to face Welshman Gavin Gwynne for the British lightweight crown.

The bout was originally due to take place in Cardiff on 9 May but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"Tennyson a beast at 135lb. He's on week 1 of fight camp for the British title - every fight from every night of Fight Camp announced this Friday," Hearn tweeted external-link .

Hearn revealed plans in May for a series of behind-closed-doors boxing shows in July and August in the back garden of his childhood home.

Tennyson has won 26 of his 29 professional fights, including his last four at lightweight after being stopped by American Tevin Farmer in an IBF super-featherweight world title contest in Boston in October 2018.

He became a mandatory challenger for the British lightweight belt after beating Craig Evans in November.