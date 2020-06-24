Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Both Dubois (left) and Joyce are undefeated as professionals

British heavyweights Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will fight at London's O2 Arena on 24 October after their highly anticipated bout was rearranged.

Dubois was due to face Joyce on 11 July but the coronavirus pandemic forced a change of date.

Promoter Frank Warren expects the winner will to be "nailed on" for a world-title shot.

"It will be a fight to remember and what a boost for British boxing," added Warren.

Joyce, 34, is unbeaten in 10 professional bouts and said: "It was great news to get the new date so I can finally punch up Dubois.

"Now gyms are open for athletes I can kick on and just keep my focus on the new date, finally settling the score with Dubois and moving on to a world title fight."

British champion Dubois has won all 14 of his professional contests.

It is not known what rules will be in place concerning mass gatherings in October but promoter Warren said he was "hopeful" on getting the "all clear" from government.

Warren has already committed to three behind-closed-doors boxing shows, starting on 10 July.