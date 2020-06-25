Paul Kean (right) faces Hamzah Sheeraz next month for the WBO European super-welterweight title

Dundee boxer Paul Kean says it is a "positive" that his WBO European super-welterweight title fight with Hamzah Sheeraz will be behind closed doors.

The bout, originally set for the O2 Arena in London on 11 April, has been rescheduled for 10 July at the city's BT Sport studio.

It will be the first show held since boxing's coronavirus-enforced suspension in March.

"Now it is on an even playing field," said 27-year-old Kean.

"If I was going down to the O2, which would have been a brilliant experience, he sells a lot of tickets so I would be against his crowd. Now there are no fans, it is just me and him in the ring.

"It has worked out in my favour; I only had six weeks to train for the last one, now I have had 15-16 weeks to train so it has been perfect. I have a great opportunity to go and do the business.''

Kean, whose televised bout is on the undercard of the British super-bantamweight title fight between Brad Foster and James Beech, is preparing for a "weird" experience as he bids to enhance his 12-1 professional record.

"It will probably feel more like a sparring match, a maximum of 20 people will be in the studio," the Scot added.

"I have to go down three days before, we get tested for Covid-19 then the weigh-in is the day before the fight. There is no face to face at the weigh-in, it is just on the scales then off you go.

"I think you get tested on the day of the fight as well. Your corner men have to wear face masks, so that will be strange."