Chris Billam Smith and Nathan Thorley face off at a public event staged in Cardiff one week before the UK went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic

Two Welsh boxers will fight for titles as part of promoter Eddie Hearn's 'Fight Camp' series.

Hearn is hosting four boxing events in the garden of Matchroom Sport's head office in Brentwood, Essex, in August.

Lightweight Gavin Gwynne will face James Tennyson for the British title vacated by another Welshman, Joe Cordina, on Saturday, 1 August.

Unbeaten Cardiff cruiserweight Nathan Thorley challenges Chris Billam-Smith for his Commonwealth title on 8 August.

The event featuring Gwynne will be the first boxing shows in the UK since the start of the coronavirus lockdown in March,

The venue was once the Hearn family home but is now the headquarters of the Matchroom Sport organisation, and the fights will be held in the back garden.

Both fights had originally been scheduled to feature on the undercard of Lee Selby's lightweight world title eliminator against George Kambosos in Cardiff, originally scheduled for May, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Selby is still set to face Kambosos at the Motorpoint Arena on 3 October and said he was glad not to be included in Hearn's plans for this summer.