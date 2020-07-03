Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lewis Crocker will put his undefeated record on the line in the headline fight

Belfast welterweight Lewis Crocker will take on England's Louis Greene for the WBO European title next month.

Crocker, 23, has won all 11 of his professional contests with his last victory coming against Scot John Thain in February.

His opponent for the 25 August showdown in Wakefield is four years older with one defeat from his 12 bouts.

Greene has beaten Freddy Kiwitt and Lukasz Wierzbicki's while Larry Ekundayo inflicted his only loss.